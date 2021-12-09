News

Premiere: “Revelation” from “The Wheel of Time” Soundtrack Volume 3 of Lorne Balfe's Music Out Soon on Milan Records





On Friday December 17th, Milan Records will release the third and final soundtrack from hit Amazon show The Wheel of Time— The Wheel of Time: Season 1, Vol. 3 (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack). The score is by Grammy-winning, and Emmy & BAFTA-nominated composer Lorne Balfe (Mission Impossible: Fallout, Black Widow, Silent Night, The Florida Project) has created music in virtually all genres and for all visual media with projects ranging from major studio to independent films, tent pole video game franchises, beloved animated feature films, critically acclaimed television series, and documentary features. “Revelation” is a stunning slice of his panoramic score work, which compliments that full-scoped world building of the show.

Based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling fantasy novels, The Wheel of Time is one of the most popular and enduring fantasy series of all time, with more than 90 million books sold. Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it, the story follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

“The score to this series is a re-imagination of fantasy music, doing away with the genre’s reliance on large, traditional orchestras in favor of more modern colors while retaining the strong melodies and bold harmonies that fans can expect from such an epic”, says Balfe.

