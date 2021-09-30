News

Premiere: RIKAS Share Advance Listen of New EP ‘Short Stories’ Short Stories Out October 1st via Columbia Records Germany

Photography by Rêveur



Tomorrow German alt pop band RIKAS share their latest EP, Short Stories. Described as a diary of the band’s lockdown creations, each song was recorded in different studios and at different times, coming together as a collection of short stories. As the band explains, “We had the vision of making a sort of diary or a collection of songs. For us, it is more a single driven EP. Every song has its own story and own sonic vision. But somehow it still works together quite well.“ The full EP releases October 1st but you can get an early listen here with Under the Radar.

True to the name, Short Stories explores new directions with each track, beginning with the easygoing jazzy basslines and upbeat shouted backing vocals of “Party on the Rooftop.” From there the band explores ‘80s-tinged rock with “Stereo,” synth-laden indie pop on “Superstitious,” danceable funk on “Side By Side,” and an intimate crooning pop tune on “Seasons.” Finally, the EP finishes with an ambling brokenhearted singalong, “I Always Think of You (When I Listen to This Song). But, though the band switches lanes with each song, universally catchy melodies, breezy pop instrumentation, and irresistibly sweet vocals unite the EP, with each member一Sam, Sascha, Chris, and Ferdi一taking on lead vocals at one point or another. The result feels surprisingly consistent, all while touching on a wide range of styles.

Sam says of the EP, “I am so proud of us with this EP. Every song was so different to work on so the whole process was never boring. We tend to write a lot of ideas in a very short time but we always have a hard time finishing projects and to be honest, I don’t think it is over yet. Maybe there will be a Part 2 and Part 3 or Part 14 of the Short Stories Era. It is more a beginning to a new era of our band.“- Sam

“Even though it was not easy for us last year and we were hanging quite low in some ways, we managed to make some songs with a lot of positive energy. They are definitely my soundtrack of last year.”

Chris continues, saying of the EP, “I love being in a band and that was also the overall topic of the EP. What it is like to be in the year of 2021. In a time where nothing is normal anymore and everything is happening so fast around us.”

out everywhere tomorrow, October 1st via Columbia Records Germany.