Premiere: Riley Pearce Shares New Single “Nostalgia” Debut Album The Water & The Rough, Out June 10th via Nettwerk

Photography by Cedric Tang



This summer, indie folk singer/songwriter Riley Pearce is set to share his full-length debut album, The Water & The Rough, coming June 10th via Nettwerk. The debut record follows Pearce’s 2020 EP, Maybe I Can Sleep It Off, and his latest 2021 EP, Love and All That Stuff. Through his series of singles and EPs, Pearce has been carving his own earnest lane in the singer/songwriter sphere, recalling the stark instrumentation and plaintive songwriting of bands like Iron & Wine or Fleet Foxes. Today, Pearce is back with his latest single from the record, “Nostalgia,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Pearce goes in a fittingly wistful direction with “Nostalgia,” letting warm acoustic tones and pastoral melodies gently guide the track through a tour of memory. Pearce recalls childhood joys and moments lost to time, capturing both the melancholy and delight found in surveying old memories. However, rather than staying lost in the past, “Nostalgia,” is an invitation to go and create new memories. As Pearce sings, “Time gives as much as it’ll take / Find it on its way / Head up and keep going now.”

Pearce shares of the track, “‘Nostalgia’ was born from a camping trip my brother and I took to Jurien Bay, a few hours north of Perth where we used to holiday as kids. We both hadn’t been for years, and it was a nice little nostalgia trip, reminiscing about the times and how things had changed with the town and with ourselves.” The reflective accompanying video captures nostalgia being formed in real-time, tracing Pearce’s journey of creating his upcoming record. Pearce shares, “This video will always be a nice little bit of nostalgia to help me remember that time and process.”

Check out the video below and stream the track here. The Water & The Rough is out June 10th via Nettwerk. Pre-order the album here.

