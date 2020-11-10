Premiere: Rising Artist Chloe Rodgers Debuts New Video For “Faces”

News

Nottingham-based singer Chloe Rodgers has returned with the video for her newest single “Faces.” After forming the vocal backbone of Scandinavian music collective, Twenty Committee, Rodgers released her debut solo single in September. “A Delphian Lullaby” was a suitably regal introduction to Rodgers’ form of symphonic art pop. Her second single, “Faces,” is similarly dramatic and stirring, with a subtle exploration of contrasting tones as Rodgers recounts both her best and worst days.

The glacial electronica of “Faces” sets an ethereal backdrop for Rodgers’ breathless vocals to move above. In the second half, the track’s cold beauty thaws with swelling layers of violin, twinkling piano, and touches of horns. Rodgers recalls Sigur Rós with her glassy melodies, which unravel to reveal new beauties with each listen. On the first half of the track, Rodgers recounts a beautiful feeling of peace and oneness, singing, “I see faces in the clouds / In the Milky Way, in the… / I feel rivers / flowing through the veins beneath my skin.” With the second half, the tone sours as she is inundated with existential fear: “Caught in a dying moment / Tell me, is this all there is? / Is this all there ever will be?” Rodgers’ stated admiration for Thom Yorke is evident in both her lithe and immaculate vocals and her layered lyrical musings. Much like the Radiohead frontman, she walks a thin line between connected peace and crushing anxiety with "Faces."



The video, shot by Friction Collective with creative director Anna Tiani, accompanies the song with an arresting eye for natural beauty. Anna Tiana says of the video, “The motive behind creating this ethereal and cinematic music video for ‘Faces’ was to embrace the beauty of nature, passing time and Chloe’s mesmerising voice in order to create an artistic statement that would effortlessly teleport the listener into the contrasting light and dark worlds in which the song lives.”

Rodgers adds, “Most of the filming for the music video was done on pretty much no sleep and that river was so cold that my feet were hurting!! But the team, Bonnie and her family all turned it into a gorgeous day nevertheless. Bonnie was a complete ray of sunshine, and a better actor than me even though she had never done anything like that before! I’m really happy with the results.” Check out the song and video below.