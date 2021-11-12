 Premiere: RIVER Shares New Single “Brother” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, November 12th, 2021  
Premiere: RIVER Shares New Single “Brother”

“Brother” Is Out Now

Nov 12, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Filip Piskorzynski
Hamburg-based indie pop duo RIVER describes their music as both made on the road and for the road. The pair met by coincidence in Los Angeles and found kindred creative spirits, inspired by the joy and melancholy of their shared wanderlust. Earlier this year, the pair introduced their combination of euphoric highs and emotive lows on their debut single, “Inappropriate” and followed with “Dance in the Darkness.” Today they’re back with their latest effort, “Brother,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Brother” perfectly captures the pair’s combination of expansive melodies and personal lyricism. RIVER hits all of their trademark indie pop highs, recalling the likes of MGMT or Jungle. RIVER’s specialty is soaring soundscapes fit for blue skies and open roads. However, beneath the dramatic percussion and wistful melodies, the band tells a heartrending and all-too-familiar story. At its core, “Brother” is an arena-sized tribute to friends loved and lost and the cherished memories made along the way.

As lyricist Aljoscha Christenhuß explains, “We shared everything and did a lot of things for the first time together. He came from a difficult background and the older we got, the more alcohol and drugs were involved. It slowly broke him. Not being able to help and at the same time not being able to look away, tore me apart.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere today.



