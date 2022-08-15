News

All





Premiere: Rock Eupora Shares New Single “I Love You Because I Want To” New LP Pick At The Scab Out August 19th via Single Lock Records

Photography by Whitten Sabbatini



Rock Eupora is the project of Mississippi-bred, Nashville-based artist Clayton Waller. With three full-length records and a pair of EPs under his belt, Waller has spent years crafting a style based in fuzzy guitar hooks, irrepressible energy, and harmony-laden choruses, recalling classic strains of power pop and indie pop. However, after years of belting through heart-on-your-sleeve indie rock, Waller is taking a new plaintive approach with his forthcoming fourth album, Pick At The Scab. Written in the isolation of the pandemic, the record finds Waller exploring inward, giving space to emotive lyricism, lush arrangements, and soulful confessions.

The full record is out on August 19th, but ahead of the album’s release Waller is sharing one last single with his new track, “I Love You Because I Want To,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As the opener to the record, “I Love You Because I Want To” introduces Rock Eupora’s latest evolution, offering up both a heartwarming confessional side and a talent for rollicking rock arrangements. After opening on a gentle acoustic introduction, the track kicks into gear with driving syncopated rhythms and energetic guitar lines, capturing Waller’s trademark euphoric melodies and joyous energy. Yet, the track also feels like an evolution of his sound, with clean guitars and bright bursts of horns giving the track new life and a charming openhearted gleam.

Waller says of the track, “Written in 2015, this song started out as a celebration of relationships but slowly morphed into being about my fear of relationships. I tend to want to keep people at an arm’s length because, deep down, I’m scared that they won’t like what they find. The chorus brings a shift of perspective and is told from the perspective of God: he states his unconditional love for me/us. It brings stability to my self-worth and also helps combats my relational fears.”

Check out the song below. Pick At The Scab is out everywhere this Friday, August 19th via Single Lock Records. You can also check out our exclusive Q&A with Waller below to hear him dive further into the record’s themes and inspirations.

1. It definitely feels like you are going in new sonic and emotional directions with this album. What would you say was the biggest creative difference when making Pick At The Scab?

Emotionally, I wanted to take a completely honest approach. I was processing some hard stuff while writing this album, and I knew I wanted to confront everything head on. My music has always been heart-on-sleeve, but this time around it was especially important for me to avoid any sugar coating and just let the songs be what they are.

Sonically, I wanted to complement the vulnerability found in these songs. That meant using no reverb on anything, allowing the vocals to be loud and clear in the mix, and maintaining a lofi spirit. I didn’t want the rawness of the album to hide behind pristine production or dreamy sounds. Instead, I wanted it to feel intimate and a little rough around the edges.

2. What brought you to the name, ‘Pick At The Scab’ for the record?

I actually wrote a song called Pick at the Scab that ironically did not make it on the album, but I felt that it rang true as the album title alone.

As far as the meaning of the title, Pick At The Scab alludes to moments in my life when I’ve tried to control or contain my messiness — in other words, picking at the scab instead of letting it heal. A lot of the songs on PATS are about me learning how to accept myself and let other people in.

In that way, the imagery of a scab seems to invoke many of the album’s themes: trust, control, surrender, healing, pain.

3. Oftentimes, Pick At The Scab feels like a very inward-facing and personal record. Was the experience of creating it healing or cathartic for you?

It was an incredibly healing process for me. Being open and honest about my struggles and feelings has helped give me power over them. My vulnerability has allowed for genuine connection with others and has brought clarity to my story. Making and releasing this album has felt very therapeutic — challenging and difficult, but so worth it. I hope it can be the same for other people.

4. Despite being so personal, the record is also Rock Eupora’s first with other musicians. What made you want to include more voices in the creative process?

Some of the songs felt like they needed what I call ‘extra curricular instruments’ like strings, pedal steel, and horns — all instruments I don’t know how to play. There were friends in my life who played these instruments, so it felt natural to include them. Considering the album’s themes of community and vulnerability, it seemed fitting to invite people into what is normally a more solitary space for me.

5. With the album coming out on Friday, what are you most excited for?

I’m most excited for people to relate to and connect with the album. At the end of the day, I want my music to be a gift to people. I want to help people.

That being said, it’s been a long and exhausting process; relief is a word that comes to mind. It honestly feels like I’m about to give birth! I’m excited to set these songs free and move forward.

6. What was the story and inspiration behind your new single, “I Love You Because I Want To”?

This song has been on a long journey. I found rough versions of it on my phone from 2015. It’s taken on many different forms over the years, and ended up being a bit of a frankenstein — it’s basically three separate songs that eventually became one song.

At its core, the song is about unconditional love, which is what I think all of us desire most deep down. Being the first song on Pick At The Scab, it also works as a bit of a thesis statement for the album. The message of the song is that love overcomes fear. The choruses represent love and the verses are about confronting fear, and they play off each other in a cool way.

7. How would you say “I Love You Because I Want To” fits into the broader themes of the album?

It fits nicely with the overarching theme of vulnerability. The way I see it, there’s a choice in life to open up or to remain closed off. If I choose to keep my guard up, I’ll probably feel safe and comfortable, cushioned from uncomfortable feelings. But there’s no excitement there! It’s like a boring book. I’d rather open myself up and experience the full range of things, even if it means I will inevitably be hurt.

8. Where are you hoping to bring Rock Eupora next creatively? What can we expect in the future?

With Pick At The Scab being so emotionally heavy, I’m feeling like I want the next album to be lighter and more fun. I think it’d be nice to plan some writing retreats and really try to enjoy the creative journey.

Looking back, the whole approach of PATS was very homemade. It was written, recorded, and mixed by myself at my house, mostly during the height of the pandemic. I’d love for the next album to be a more collaborative experience. Maybe I’ll record at a fancier studio. Honestly, who knows! Things often turn out differently than expected, so I want to keep an open palm about it.