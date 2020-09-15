News

Premiere: Ron Gallo Announces New LP, Shares Video for New Track “Please Don’t Die” PEACEMEAL due out February 12, 2021

Photography by Dylan Reyes



American Singer/Songwriter Ron Gallo has announced his newest LP 'PEACEMEAL', due out February 12, 2021, and shared a video for the latest track "Please Don't Die", and we are pleased to premiere it. The video finds an unaware Gallo happily minding his business before realizing his partner is drowning. The track is a morphing R&B head-nodder with languid hooks geling over subtly moving parts. Check out the video, as well as album art and tracklist below.

On the making of the track, Gallo had this to say: "One day last year Chiara and I were leaving an immigration lawyers office that gave us some bad news during an already crazy stressful time and on the walk to the car Chiara fainted right on the sidewalk. It scared the shit out of me because I had no idea what was happening. She was fine of course but when we got home I wrote “PLEASE DON’T DIE”. I’ve mostly avoided the topic of love in songs because it didn’t seem like it needed anymore coverage but looking at it this way, inspired by a very real moment felt like I finally had a genuine, different perspective to talk about it from - how incredible it is to find your person but also terrifying because you know someday you have to inevitably lose them and all the irrational worrying that can cause by really letting someone in. I don’t know why love can sometimes make you think about death more but it does - may sound dark but if anything it’s a reason to not take anyone or anything for granted."

PEACEMEAL - TRACKLIST:

01. (UOY DNIHEB FLESYM) EDIH

02. HIDE (MYSELF BEHIND YOU)

03. PLEASE DON’T DIE

04. WUNDAY (CRAZY AFTER DARK)

05. SATURDAY PT. 1

06. EASTER ISLAND

07. A PLATE IN MY HONOR

08. CAN WE STILL BE FRIENDS?

09. CANCELLED!

10. YOU ARE ENOUGH

11. SATURDAY PT. 2

