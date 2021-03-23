News

Premiere: Rone, Casper Clausen of Efterklang and Mélissa Laveaux Share New Single “Closer” Rone & Friends Coming March 26th Via InFiné Music

Photography by Mathieu Zazzo



French electronic musician and producer Rone has linked up with Casper Clausen of Danish trio Efterklang, and Canadian singer/songwriter Mélissa Laveaux for a new collaborative track, “Closer,” premiering early with Under the Radar. Following the halt of shows in March 2020 Rone took quarantine as a chance to connect and create. Rone invited a close set of friends and collaborators to bring their voices to his new music, including Georgia, Yael Naim, Flavien Berger, Jenny Beth, and many others. The resulting project, fittingly titled Rone & Friends, is out March 26th.

Clausen opens “Closer” with an invitation, asking the listener to “Close your eyes and dream.” The instrumental seemingly extends the same offer, encasing Clausen’s rich falsetto in glassy ambient tones. The track’s simmering slow-burn imperceptibly builds as Clausen is joined by an overlapping dreamlike symphony of electronics, and Mélissa Laveaux contributes ethereal spoken-word poetry in the mid-section. The song recaches a sweeping cinematic climax, constructing a brilliant celestial soundscape that falls back once again into ambient synths, drawing the song to a close.

Clausen says of the song, “Erwan (Rone) did a remix for another project of mine; Claus & Clausen some years back, that’s how I got to know him. Early last year Erwan invited me to collaborate on some music from Room With a View, and I immediately connected with ‘Human,’ I love the way the song is slowly unfolding. I recorded a bunch of different ideas and let it simmer during the spring. In the summer, I met Mélissa Laveaux in Berlin, and we instantly hit it off. Being 2 Capricorns born on the exact same day(January 9th), I thought it’d be interesting to invite Mélissa onboard the song, that had now changed its name to “Closer”. I’m very happy with this song, how it flows, the air, the sweeps, the dreams, and then Mélissa placing this concrete rock-solid story of her life in the middle of it all. Enjoy ‘Closer.’” Check out the song below and watch for Rone & Friends, out March 26th via InFiné Music.

