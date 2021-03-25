News

Premiere: Ruby Bones Debuts New Single, “Don’t Lose Your Head” Laser Tooth Tiger Out April 30th Via Mint 400 Records

Photography by Matt Cerisano



New Jersey indie rock band Ruby Bones have returned with details of their newest album, Laser Tooth Tiger, out April 30th on Mint 400 Records. Following the band’s 2017 self-titled record, singer/songwriter Chris Fox says, “I wanted the songs to tell more of a story this time around; to be snapshots of real-life and breathe more than they’ve done in the past. It’s so easy to let bad times get you down and stay in that mind space, but there’s so much life to live once you snap out of it. Having been there, we hope this record can be that snap for someone,” says Fox. “It’s all worth it, and you’re going to be just fine. The band have also shared their new single, “Don’t Lose Your Head,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In fitting with the band’s mission for the record, “Don’t Lose Your Head” brings buoyant melodies and upbeat songwriting to the fore, penning a brilliant indie rock rager with a hopeful core. Bright melodies, handclaps, and an instantly quotable chorus provide an undeniable pop appeal that’s only made more effective by the driving pace, rapid-fire drum fills, and earworm guitar lines. Meanwhile, the accompanying award-winning video, written and directed by Brian Lonano, uses that upbeat energy to hilarious effect. Witchcraft, wizardry, and a woman who, quite literally, loses her head all make an appearance, paired with tongue-in-cheek humor and charmingly animated interstitial sections.

Speaking about the video, singer/songwriter Chris Fox says: “We were introduced to Brian through our guitarist Matt Cohen, and were blown away by his whimsical short horror films. His offbeat and humorous style perfectly fit our vision, and he made something that goes hand in hand with the music while standing on its own as a complete story. We can’t wait to work with him again.” Check out the song and video below as well as the tracklist and album art for Laser Tooth Tiger, out April 30th on Mint 400 Records.

Tracklist:

1. Tired Eyes

2. Rooftops

3. Drink All Night

4. Not Enough

5. Don’t Lose Your Head

6. Ancient Power

7. Terrible

8. Past Lives

9. Hook Line Sinker

10. Talk About

11. Press Rewind