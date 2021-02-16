News

Premiere: Sal Dulu Debuts New Single, “Zumo” (feat. Fly Anakin) Xompulse Coming February 19, Via Duluoz Records

Photography by Fergal Styles



Dublin-based producer and musician Sal Dulu has shared his latest single, “Zumo,” premiering with Under the Radar. Sal Dulu has built his reputation as a producer on acrobatic genre theatrics, bringing together strains of jazz, classical, ambient, and hip-hop with soothing insular melodies and nocturnal textures. These elements all crystallize on Sal Dulu’s debut record, Xompulse. His newest track, coming after his recent singles, “Girl,” “B,” and “Alien Boy 96,” bringing on rising rapper Fly Anakin, for another restless genre-blurring single from the versatile producer.

Sal Dulu says of the record, "The album comprises fragments of aural and visual memories and assimilates these in a series of memory-based songs or dreams. The album can essentially be described as moving through a dreamscape."

That dreamscape forms the basis of “Zumo,” building on layers of lush electronic synths and soulful vocal samples for a cinematic moonlit instrumental. It’s no surprise that Sal Dulu says he mainly worked through the night on these songs. His gorgeous production fills the song with a luminous feel, shot through with waves of nostalgia and slight melancholy. Over this layered instrumental, Fly Anakin delivers an off-kilter flow, injecting an element of grit and animated intensity that offsets the lowkey ambiance of Sal Dulu’s production. The juxtaposition works brilliantly, evening out the rougher edges of Fly Anakin’s verses and adding energy to the serene instrumental. Check out the song below and watch for Xompulse coming February 19 via Sal Dulu’s Duluoz Records.