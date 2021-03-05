News

Premiere: Saleka – “The Sky Cries” from ‘Servant Season 2’ New Single Lands Digitally on March 5 from Lakeshore Records

Photography by Austin Trunick



We’re excited to premiere the new single, “The Sky Cries,” from rising R&B songwriter Saleka, which will be heard in Servant Season 2. The song will be available digitally today from Lakeshore Records, the same day the episode featuring it premieres on Apple TV+. (Pre-save it here.)

Based in Philadelphia, Saleka had a breakout moment when her debut single, “Clarity,” released last fall. In the newly-released “The Sky Cries,” her soulful voice is backed by a moody jazz accompaniment, sounding like something you’d have heard in a smoky blues club many decades ago.

You can listen to the song below:

Saleka has a full, debut album forthcoming. In the meantime, she shared with us some of the inspiration that went into her latest single:

“When I wrote and recorded the track, I had no idea what was going to happen in the second season, but my obsession with Season 1 helped me conceptualize the sound,” explains Saleka. “The show has this distinct balance between sensuality, deep pain, edgy humor and universal family and romantic dynamics, within a truly haunting framework that inevitably sticks with you.”

“This unique combination drew me to experiment with a slightly modern twist on traditional minor blues form,” Saleka continues. “It was a new venture for me compositionally, as I usually tend toward more R&B melodies and production, but I ended up really falling in love with this genre. I wanted the lyrics to hint at imagery and themes from the show, and to describe a feeling that could expand beyond a romantic love and at times relate to the longing for a community, family, or even to be with your child. The ties between Dorothy and Leanne’s pain, and also their strength as women are really poignant to me and I wanted the song to work both ways.”

Servant is an Apple Original Series from executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, and follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after a family tragedy, and the mysterious force that enters their home because of soon afterward. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint. You can watch the trailer below.

“The Sky Cries” is available from Lakeshore Records on March 5. Servant Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

