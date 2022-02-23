News

All





Premiere: Sally Shapiro Share Animated Video for “Believe in Me” Sad Cities Out Now via Italians Do It Better





Last Friday, Swedish duo Sally Shapiro (the project of producer Johan Agebjörn and an anonymous singer who goes under the name Sally Shapiro) released their latest album, Sad Cities, via Italians Do It Better. Among the 11 tracks on the album is the low key synthpop ballad “Believe in Me,” which the duo have now shared an animated video for, premiering with Under the Radar. View the Sébastien Rabaste-animated video below.

The video for “Believe in Me” features psychedelic imagery depicting a desolate and futuristic landscape. The neon blue, red, and purple of the video’s color palette provides a perfect complement to the moodiness of the synth-based track, which deals with loneliness and romantic instability. Shapiro’s whispery, reverb-laden vocals gently lie on top of the production, which builds to a soft climax by the song’s end.

Agebjörn offered this statement about the song and video: “‘Believe In Me’ is a synthpop song about feeling controlled by your partner, and asking for a change. We wrote it together with Swedish musician André Csernak, who we have worked with on a few tracks on the album. Sebastien, who we brought in for the music video, somehow captured the feeling of the track and placed it in a Sad City of his fantasy.”

Songs shared from Sad Cities prior to its release were “Forget About You,” “Christmas Escape” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Down This Road” featuring Highway Superstar (also one of our Songs of the Week), and “Dulcinea.”

Revisit our 2009 interview with Sally Shapiro.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.