Premiere: Sanya N'Kanta Debuts New Single, "Waste My Time" New EP, These Are The Days Out February 12 Via Cash Hill Records





North Carolina-based singer/songwriter Sanya N’Kanta has returned with his newest single, “Waste My Time,” premiering with Under the Radar. The Jamaican-born musician previously made his name for a genre-blurring style, bringing together rock, reggae, hip-hop, house music, and electro-pop. For his new EP, These Are The Days, N’Kanta decided early on to build a record around his longtime love for rock.

After a recent brush with carbon monoxide poisoning put his life at risk, N’Kanta returned to music with a new heart, building a poignant new set of songs that became These Are The Days. N’Kanta recalls, “I remember laying in a hospital bed when I was being poisoned. I felt like I never gave everything to my art, and I was hoping and praying for one more chance. Now, I am ready to fulfill my promise.”

“Waste My Time,” the latest single from the record, is N’Kanta’s loving tribute to his family. The sunny ballad calls back to the simple moments with loved ones and offers a gentle reminder to cherish the time we have. The message hits even more deeply given the state of forced seperation much of the world is under and in the context of N’Kanta’s own recent health issues. The steady pulse of N’Kanta’s guitar and his chiming acoustic licks carry the song along beautifully, while his impassioned vocals give the track a punch that recalls the best of Brittany Howard’s work. N'Kanta speaks moving universal truths with soulful power on "Waste My Time."

N’Kanta says of the song, "That saying "You don't know what you got till it's gone" is such a familiar story and basic human nature. We often take for granted the people and moments that are most important to us. Time is fleeting, and it's not often that we get a redo or a second chance. ‘Waste My Time’ is about treasuring every moment you have with the ones you love. It's about the moment you realize that you have everything that you ever wanted and needed - you don't want it ever to end." Check out the song below and watch for These Are The Days out February 12 via Cash Hill Records.