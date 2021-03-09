News

Premiere: Sara Bug Debuts New Single “Lotta Pride” Sara Bug Coming This Spring Via Egghunt Records

Photography by Bendrix Littleton



Nashville-based singer/songwriter Sara Bug has had a long winding path to her debut album. Sara’s self-titled debut is the culmination of seven years of self-discovery and growth, a period that took her across the country. As Sara says, she's the “World's finest southern-kitsch artist. Born in Mississippi, raised in Louisiana, stuck in Nashville.” Her diaristic work reckons with periods of success, failure, loss, and with her own identity as an artist, documenting a period of questioning that culminates in hard-won self-acceptance.

Now, newly signed to Egghunt Records, Sara is preparing to share these songs with the world. She’s already shared two early singles from the record, “Rosebank” and “Die With You,” and now Sara has returned with her newest single, “Lotta Pride,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Lotta Pride” is a short and sweet taste of Sara’s style, pushing forward with a steadily strummed guitar pulse before the song bursts into an insistent march, backed by a swelling string section and understated twirling keys melody. Sara’s voice stretches and shifts, at times determined and at times fragile. The aching vocals lay bare the deeply held pain that runs just beneath the lyrics as Sara uproots her life and heads back south from New York. She says goodbye to old hopes and her old life while looking forward to new adventures, singing, “I had a good time/I really did/I think we had a good one/A pretty good run.”

Sara says of the song, “‘Lotta Pride’ was written in 2016 when I was in the middle of moving back to the south from New York. After living there for a couple years, working in the fashion industry, I was ready to move home for multiple personal reasons. After losing a close family member my priorities shifted. ‘Lotta Pride’ is an accumulation of thoughts I had during that time of grief and letting go of old hopes and dreams." Check out the song below and preorder Sara Bug here, coming this spring via Egghunt Records.