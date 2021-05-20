 Premiere: Satsang Debuts New Single “From And I Go” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 20th, 2021  
Premiere: Satsang Debuts New Single “From And I Go”

All. Right. Now. Out June 4th On SideOneDummy

May 20, 2021 By Caleb Campbell
All. Right. Now., the upcoming record from Montana-based folk outfit Satsang is all about reconnection. After breaking out in 2016 with The Story Of You and following with 2017’s Pyramid(s) and 2019’s Kulture, the band took a hiatus from the dogged touring that marked their breakout years. All. Right. Now. was written during this period and sees frontman Drew McManus reconnecting with his Montana roots, taking cues from outlaw country, indie folk, and dusty Americana as much as the reggae and world music the band built their names on.

Satsang is back now with another single from the record, “From And I Go,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“From And I Go” is likely the most tranquil of all the singles thus far released, meditating on McManus’ mountain roots and his enduring love for his home. With a resonant fiddle-backed instrumental McManus tributes the mountains and rivers he’s called home, mirroring their towering presence with a steady rhythmic march. Paired with the drama and power of mountainous vistas are visions of lush fields, in turn recreated in the band’s expansive folk-tinged acoustic palette.

As McManus explains, “‘From And I Go’ was written on a rock in the middle of the Stillwater in southwest Montana. I had hiked up with my wife and baby to hopefully catch some fish while they played. The wind was a bit much, so I sat on this rock and just watched my wife play with our youngest at the bottom of these giant mountains. Eleven years prior I had been at that same outlet when I decided to stay in Montana for good. The song was a love song to all the things that made me feel home. The river, the mountains, my wife and children, and even the time I spend away from it all on the road, knowing that whenever I leave I will always come back to those things.”

Check out the song below and watch for All. Right. Now, due out June 4th on SideOneDummy.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

