Premiere: Scarves Shares New Single “Heavy Eyes” New LP Coming Next Year via Good Eye Records





Scarves are a rising Seattle trio who have been making waves in their native scene, most recently with their 2018 record Dinner Dates for the End of Days. Frontman Nikolas Stathakopoulos is joined by Nessa Grasing on guitar and Eli Sokolow on bass, drums, and synths, together crafting a sound that combines strains of ‘90s Northwest indie, math rock, and emo.

The band have been hard at work on their upcoming fourth LP, due out next year via Good Eye Records. Today the band are back with the first taste of the upcoming album, “Heavy Eyes,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heavy Eyes” is a romantic reintroduction to the band, with Stathakopolous tracing intimate moments straight out of an indie rom-com. He fills the song with sweet starry-eyed vignettes, celebrating the simple innocent joys of being in love一 “You look breathtaking / Dancing / In your ex’s underwear / No, I don’t care / How you came to me / Cuz you look gorgeous / In barely anything” Weaving through these vignettes, Stathakopoulos, Grasing, and Sokolow create an equally lush and emotive soundscape, united by production from Brandon Eggleston (the Mountain Goats, Modest Mouse).

Stathakopoulos shares of the song: “‘Heavy Eyes’ is a song about two things. The first is celebrating the absurd joy you can only find by spending your most hopeless moments with someone you truly and deeply love. The second is about feeling envy that you didn’t write that one part in ‘Friday I am in Love’ where Robert says, ‘It’s such a gorgeous sight to see you eat in the middle of the night’ because that might be the most romantic sentiment ever penned.”

Check out the song below. Scarves’ forthcoming LP is coming in summer 2022 via Good Eye Records.

