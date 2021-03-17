News

Premiere: Sculpture Club Shares New Single and Video For “Chains and Faith” Worth, Due Out May 14 via Funeral Party Records





Though Salt Lake City might not be the first place you think of when it comes to goth rock, Sculpture Club translates the sunny valley backdrop of their home city into disaffected post punk stylings. Sharing the ‘80s inspired bent of frontman Chaz Costello’s other band, Choir Boy, the band calls back to the shimmering melodies, tormented vocals, and the steadfast pop core of The Cure or Echo and the Bunnymen. Sculpture Club have now shared their newest single and video, “Chains and Faith,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Chains and Faith” falls right into the dark, anxious style long associated with post punk, carried forward by a driving beat and churning guitar riffs. Over the instrumental Costello pleads for connection, praying to break out of the isolation of depression, singing, “All I ever wanted was to know your name/To spell it right/To say it right.” Costello conjures memories of fellow tortured vocalists like Ian Curtis, delivering colorful melodies over top of stormy swirls of instrumentation. Yet the accompanying video contrasts that dark element with a thoroughly pedestrian quality, just watching the band eat dinner in their separate households.

As Costello explains, “The music video is inspired by the Jorgen Leth / Andy Warhol film Burger, New York. As well as Bruno Munari’s Usless machines. I think right now people are desperate for connection and we have turned to content to provide us that. We are willing to watch anyone do anything. Myself included. I feel like that need for connection is parallel to the song itself.”

“I think people form such a strong affection with bands and musicians because you only really see us in our element or in a very curated version of ourselves,” he continues. “So I thought it would be interesting to just make something simple and show us in more of a real-life setting while at the same time showcasing the song more. Sometimes there is nothing better than sharing a meal with friends. Even if it’s digital.” Check out the song and video below and pre-order Worth, due out May 14th on Funeral Party Records.

