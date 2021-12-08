News

Premiere: Sea Lemon Shares New Single "Fortune Teller" Debut EP Coming in 2022

Photography by Raphael Gaultier



Based out of Seattle, Sea Lemon is the new solo project of Seattle-based singer/songwriter Natalie Lew. After starting out in her first band, Brooklyn’s all-women grunge outfit Climates, Lew broke off solo with her debut single, “Sunday.” Today she’s back with her follow-up, “Fortune Teller,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fortune Teller” is another shimmering gem from Sea Lemon, filled with the sweet dream pop melodies of Alvvays matched with openhearted longing. Hints of surf rock and bright indie pop melodies bleed through as Lew lays her heart open wide, tracing the yearning passion of when you first fall in love. The verses play down her desire, only for her longing to break through in bursts of kaleidoscopic melody with the chorus and the colorful psych rock guitar solo. With “Fortune Teller” Sea Lemon recalls the best of dream pop, marrying big sweeping emotions with equally moving melodies.

Lew says of the song, “When I was writing ‘Fortune Teller,’ I wanted to convey the fear of vulnerability mixed with the intense care and passion towards someone you’re falling in love with. The opening line “How’d you like to see where I grew up?” is a question that holds deep significance, but is asked in such a casual way—like, oh, would you be cool with seeing my innermost self? No? Oh, okay. No worries!

The fear of losing someone at that stage can make you too afraid to show how you really feel, but the song bursts into the chorus ending in “You’re right where I wanna be,” where it’s all about finally putting it all on the line and laying it all out there. It was sonically heavily inspired by artists like The Cure and Melody’s Echo Chamber; artists that I turn to when my desire is conveying an intensely bittersweet emotion.”

Check out the song below. Sea Lemon’s debut EP is due out in 2022.