Premiere: Seafoam Walls Shares Live Video for Upcoming Single “A.I.” XVI Out November 12 via The Daydream Library Series





Miami-based indie band Seafoam Walls originally was envisioned in 2014 as a solo project from singer/songwriter and guitarist Jayan Bertrand. In the years since, their lineup expanded along with the sonic ambition to match. Bertrand, bassist Josh Ewers, electronic drummer Josue Vargas, and guitarist Dion Kerr coined their new genre “Caribbean Jazzgaze,” a combination of jazz, shoegaze, indie rock, hip-hop, and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

They’ve also already won a fan in indie legend Thurston Moore with the band’s upcoming debut album XVI coming as part of The Daydream Library Series, the house record label of Moore’s Ecstatic Peace Library. The band has already shared two singles this year, “Dependence” and “Program,” and today they’re back with a live performance of their upcoming single “A.I.,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“A.I.” is a winding, multi-phased offering from the band, combining exploratory melodies and hypnotic instrumental grooves with Seafoam Walls’ vital live chemistry. The result is an elliptical trance-like beauty, a transportive dark tropical expedition. Bertrand explains of the song, “I wrote A.I. with an A-B-B-A rhyme scheme. There are themes of idealism, accountability, regret, and rejection compacted into an opening mantra and two verses.”

Check out the live video below. XVI is out November 12th via The Daydream Library Series.

