Sego Sego

Premiere: Sego/Big Black Delta Share New Split Single Quid Pro Quo Due Out January 31





Los Angeles-based indie poppers Sego have recruited their tourmates Big Black Delta to share their collaborative new split single, Quid Pro Quo, due out January 31, and we are pleased to premiere it. The single features Sego's groovy, sauntering take on their tourmates' song "Into the Night" on the A side, with Big Black Delta's cover of Sego's "Shame," a creeping, soulful ballad with affected baritone vocals that builds into a cascading hook, on the B-side. Both tracks pivot between a sense of claustrophobia and vastness, creating a composite work from different artists. Check out the track, tour dates, single cover, as well as an order link, below.

On the making of the single, Spencer Petersen of Sego had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "Covering a song written by a friend tends to carry a different weight than just choosing something from the canon. I suppose there is a depth in knowing that someone real (in your life) made something important to you. Toward the end of our tour opening for Big Black Delta, we started covering "Into The Night" from their set. We ran the risk of annoying them since they played it right after us, but fortunately they have a good sense of humor. So I wanted to run an experiment and cover each other on the same release. I like how the permutations create an alternate reality while also tipping the hat."

(Photo: Big Black Delta)

Pre-order.

Sego Tour Dates:

1/16 - Sacramento @ Holy Diver*

1/17 - Berkeley @ Cornerstone Berkeley*

1/18 - Santa Cruz @ The Catalyst Club - Atrium*

1/25 - Santa Ana @ Constellation Room*

3/20 - Logan, UT @ The Cache Venue

3/25-3/29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest



* with Mating Ritual

