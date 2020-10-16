News

Premiere: Serena Ryder Debuts New Single, “Waterfall” New Record The Art of Falling Apart Releasing Early 2021





Canadian singer/songwriter Serena Ryder has released the second single from her upcoming record, The Art of Falling Apart, releasing early 2021. Written and recorded over a ten day session, Ryder pursues a nakedly emotional and honest sound, capturing the immediacy of the recordings. The first single, “Candy,” sported only bass, drums, and a splash of keys, giving a groovy and seductive setting for Ryder to show her softer, more open side. Her latest track, “Waterfall,” builds upon that vulnerability as Ryder expresses the importance and simple power of crying.

“Waterfall” begins on a rock-solid bass groove, propelling the track forward with a steady intensity. Ryder makes the most of the space in the instrumental, accenting the track with handclaps and lovely background vocals, which steadily build the instrumental tension. Ryder is unadorned and raw on the track, exhibiting the natural power of her voice. With the chorus, the song expands into a bonafide anthem, tributing the power found in letting others into your personal struggles. Ryder’s powerful voice soars as she sings, “Don’t always got to be strong / Baby let it fall / Like a waterfall / Love you most of all / When you let it fall / Like a waterfall.” That release of tension captures the feeling of finally taking the weight of emotion off your shoulders and sharing the burden with another person.

The accompanying video for “Waterfall” is equally powerful as well. Much like the video for her previous single, Ryder uses the video to showcase fellow empowering women who are working to make a difference in their communities. In this case, the video features Indigenous dancer, choreographer, and activist Sararain Fox. Ryder’s passion for collaboration also extends past her videos. She is releasing collaborative remixes of each single from her forthcoming record, with Melissa Etheridge featuring on the upcoming “Waterfall” remix.

Ryder says, “I have so many feelings that I have swallowed, and they add up, coming out one way or another – often by bypassing the truth, getting angry, defensive, even masking with partying or bad relationships. I’ve found that tears are actually the best way to heal, because we actually release healing hormones when we cry. I’d love to normalize crying, and this is a song about the many times tears have healed me.” Ryder, a longtime health and wellness advocate, will explore her mental health journey further on The Art of Falling Apart. Check out the song and video below.



