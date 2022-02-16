News

Premiere: Shaylee Shares New Single “Danger Decides” Short-Sighted Security Coming March 18th via Kill Rock Stars

Photography by Jason Quigley



As Shaylee, Portland indie rock singer/songwriter Elle Archer straddles the worlds of post rock, power pop, and psych rock, creating music that at turns expansive and intimate, vast and yet immediate. She debuted in 2019 with her first albums, Bring It Out Of Me and The Life & Misadventures of Shaylee & Tarantula.

Next month, Shaylee is set to return with her latest record, Short-Sighted Security, coming March 18th via Kill Rock Stars. She has already shared her first singles from the record, “Audrey,” “Ophelia,” and “#1 Destroyer Fan,” and today she’s back with her latest release, “Danger Decides,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Following after the expansive space rock odyssey of “#1 Destroyer Fan,” “Danger Decides” sees Shaylee coming back to earth for a propulsive power pop tribute to bad behavior. Archer’s delivers an earworm chorus worthy of power pop touchstones like Big Star, laced with mellotron, glockenspiel, and upbeat energy, all culminating in an irresistible guitar solo. Meanwhile, the lyrics mirror the track’s reckless power pop abandon, with Archer confessing “I cannot abide by any rules / No matter how logical / And I think that I am going to discover / Why there’s rules in the first place / Because I decided to try everything that I can find.”

Archer explains of the track, “‘Danger Decides’ is an exuberant power pop ode to recklessness, a love letter to relapse, and a regrettable rebound tale all wrapped up into one. It’s about the fleeting rush of saying “fuck it” and diving headfirst into debauchery without a care for how it impacts you or others in the present, all with the knowledge in the back of your mind that eventually, some time in the future, you’ll get what’s coming to you. At the time of writing it, I was hooking up with my ex’s ex in the aftermath of a disastrous breakup while dealing with an on-again-off-again drug habit - far from my best behavior, to say the least. I wrote most of the lyrics in five minutes while sitting on his couch while he took a shower.

I subconsciously knew what I was doing was wrong, but I was too wrapped up in the narrative I’d written for myself in my head to see the forest for the trees. When you’re hurt and feeling self-righteous and all high and mighty, you can justify a lot of terrible shit to yourself. It’s why I view this song as a cautionary tale more than anything else, albeit a very upbeat-sounding cautionary tale.”

Check out the song below, along with the accompanying DIY video, co-directed by and starring Elle Archer and India Jade Petersen. Make sure to stick around after the track for some outtakes and a charming end-credits song from Archer. Short-Sighted Security is out everywhere March 18th via Kill Rock Stars. Pre-order the album here.

<p>