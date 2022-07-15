News

All





Premiere: Sick Day Shares New Single “Meet Me at the Park” Debut Album Love is a State of Mind Coming Fall 2022





Over the past few years, Chicago indie rock band Sick Day have been making their way through their local DIY scene, forming in 2019 and releasing a pair of EPs in 2020 and 2021. Those EPs saw singer/songwriter Olivia Wallace, lead guitarist Ryan Donlin, and drummer Robby Kuntz together crafting alchemical indie singer/songwriter fare with a potent emotional core, recalling touchstones like Elliot Smith and Soccer Mommy.

Later this year, the band are set to share their forthcoming debut album, Love is a State of Mind. They teased the album last month with its lead single, “Stars Shining Over Me,” and today they’ve shared another new track, “Meet Me at the Park,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Meet Me at the Park” plays both like an inner monologue and a loverlorn confession, with the track’s simple guitar melodies and Wallace’s sweet lyricism adding a charming twee pop undercurrent. The track has the unadorned feel and stripped-back presentation of a bedroom pop offering, yet Wallace also brings a gentle longing and elemental pop sensibility that gives the track an unexpected depth of feeling.

Wallace says of the track, “‘Meet Me at the Park’ is a demo I recorded in my bedroom during quarantine. It’s about falling in love with someone from afar during the pandemic, and the thrill and fear that came along with meeting her at the park to play baseball.”

Check out the song below. Love is a State of Mind is coming Fall 2022.

<p>