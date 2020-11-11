News

Premiere: Siiga Debuts Video for "La Luna" Gemini Rising Out Now on Mod y Vi Records





Singer/songwriter Siiga, a.k.a. Richard Macintyre, has released the video for his song “La Luna.” Raised on the Isle of Skye, a small island off the coast of Scotland, he first introduced the world to his introspective, naturalistic songwriting with his 2013 debut The Sea and The Mirror. His mystical followup, October’s Gemini Rising is an equally entrancing work, enveloping the listener in his haunting celestial musical approach, inspired by the poetry of his home’s natural landscapes.

“La Luna” is the reflective second track on Gemini Rising. Macintyre’s subdued fingerpicking forms the tranquil basis for the track, but as the song continues it fills out wonderfully, with crescendoing synths, an insistent bass pulse, and hints of chiming guitar. Macintyre brings the song from a serene ballad to a flourishing indie pop track, completed by his own haunting vocals. The accompanying video draws from the unrestrained spontaneity of the track as well as it’s pastoral natural beauty. The beautiful landscapes of the video pair with the dancer’s fluid and unbound movement for an enchanting visual spectacle.

Macintyre says of the song, “When I wrote the song I was living in a cottage on the Isle of Skye looking out onto the North Atlantic Ocean where I would see a point of headland framed by golden sunsets of reflecting light where I imagined this almost spirit like dance happening with colours of smoke swirling around in this hazy dreamlike stream of consciousness.” He goes on to say, “I wrote this as a small story in pictures and sent it to my manager in Denver who hooked me up with a wonderful director, Mara, who immediately connected with me on this vision and could see it exactly as I imagined. They found a beautiful spot near in the Rockies and waited for the cycle of a full moon to rise and set off smoke bombs as they filmed an incredible dancer, Bailey, appearing from the sunlit woods to rise as this mystical and divine feminine being throwing herself into shapes and movements like a wild and free spirit awakening into the dark night under the rising pull of La Luna, the full moon.” Check out the video below and listen to Gemini Rising, out now on Mod y Vi Records.



