Premiere: Silver Lining Share New Single, “Silver Lining” Sophomore Album Go Out Nowhere Is Due Out May 13th via Die With Your Boots On Records

One wouldn’t necessarily expect the cold wintry climate of Norway to be fertile ground for the dusty folk tales of Americana, but over the past decade, the country has been home to a thriving revival coined as Nordicana. In 2018, members of The Northern Belle and Louien, two of the scene’s most celebrated acts, formed a supergroup of sorts, Silver Lining, debuting to local acclaim with the mellow and rustic acoustic style of their first album, Heart and Mind Alike.

Next month, the band are back with their sophomore record, Go Out Nowhere. Their newest effort brings forth the grand sweeping side of Nordicana, with a widescreen vision and an expansive sound palette. They have teased the record with a handful of singles, including last year’s “Go Out Nowhere” and this year’s “The Dream and “Your Everything.” Today the band have shared the record’s latest single, “Silver Lining,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Unsurprisingly, given the song share’s the band’s name, the track is both the last song on the upcoming record and a fitting declaration of purpose and friendship. The band’s three vocalistsーStine Andreassen, Halvor Falck Johansen, and Live Miranda Solbergーall interlock in beautiful warm harmonies, tributing the friendship that binds them together. Meanwhile, multi-instrumentalist Bjørnar Ekse Brandseth bolsters the band’s songwriting with his own chiming guitar and soulful pedal steel. The result both captures and celebrates the close bonds at the core of the band.

Solberg says of the track, “This song is about friendship! Beautifully written by Stine, this song really represents what the four of us mean to each other. We’ve become so close over these years playing together. When you play in a band you can’t avoid getting to know each other! Good and bad sides become very apparent when traveling, sound checking (on an empty stomach), celebrating, performing, presenting new ideas, creating together. I think we all feel very fortunate to have met each other. We always miss each other when we’re not hanging out. We cannot wait to finally bring this song and the rest of the album out on the road!

Check out the song below. Go Out Nowhere is out everywhere on May 13th via Die With Your Boots On Records. Pre-order the album here.