Premiere: Silverware Debuts New Single, “Important” No Plans Coming April 23rd





San Francisco-based musician Ainsley Wagoner has been a longtime purveyor of glistening art pop, in the independent Bay Area scene. Pulling from her love of art pop greats such as Kate Bush and Weyes Blood, as well as the resounding confessional vocals of Mitski and Joni Mitchell, Wagoner crafts flourishes of art pop brilliance with her work as Silverware. Wagoner is returning with her newest record No Plans and has shared its latest single, “Important,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Important” is a delightfully short slice of indie pop, offering up Wagoner’s pristine vocals and analog synth tones in a bite-sized package. True to form, Wagoner packs in a lot of colorful energy into the short runtime, soaking insistent pounding synth notes in layered harmonies and an irresistible hook. The single synth line is slowly joined by a swelling array of vintage synths and a driving drum machine beat, all while Wagoner’s soars above, the indelible centerpiece of the arrangement. In Wagoner's hands the relatively minimal instrumental makes for undeniably potent synth pop.

Wagoner says of the song, "’Important’ was written in one sitting, in a very potent mood. I'd been blind-sided by the loss of something from which I’d derived a lot of self-worth and I was thinking about how susceptible we all are to investing in people and things that don’t care about us, because we hope to be momentarily lifted up.

"The first line and melody popped into my head and I pounded that 8th note accompaniment on my little bedroom 90’s Casio, then walked the voice memo to Dolores Park to dream about the full arrangement of the song. I knew it was going to be a synth pop tune immediately, so I fully embraced the aesthetic and structure of a pull-no-punches anthem with a driving beat."

"It translated really naturally in the studio, because it lent itself to Tiny Telephone’s arsenal of synthesizers (we used a Korg Mono/Poly, a Minimoog, a Yamaha PS-20, and CS-50) and all the analog engineering tricks in Omar’s toolkit." Check out the song below and watch for No Plans, coming April 23rd.