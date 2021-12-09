News

Premiere: Sis Shares New Single “Wooie” New EP Gnani Coming January 7th via Native Cat Recordings

Photography by Andrew Mason



Sis is singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jenny Gillespie Mason. Fusing indie pop, jazz, psych pop, and electronica, Sis is back early next year with a sprawling new EP, Gnani. The new EP is also Mason’s first collection of tracks since her 2019 sophomore record, Gas Station Roses. She already returned this year with her new single “Double Rapture,” and today she’s shared another new track, “Wooie,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

Propelled forward by an irresistible beat, “Wooie” taps into Mason’s talents for alluring melody and vibrant soundscapes. The electronic beat, congo, and loops enlace together for a hypnotic rhythmic element, while Mason’s ethereal vocals cast an almost mystical enchantment on the listener. The result is exploratory and subtly psychedelic bliss, making for a vibrant pop journey that proves well worth taking.

Mason describes the song, saying: “‘Wooie,’ the place where I wanted to reach to, when the confused, wizened reality of 2021 around me was sinking in more and more, some kind of invented city where Edenic stirrings met communal life. Seeking out the “woo” in astrology, tarot, Jungian dream analysis, the writings of Rudolf Steiner—what to others may seem like escapist jibber-jabber, but to me gave me a sense of magic and a horizon and depth. And oh, that beat I’d made on Ableton Push—I just had to have it throughout, urging me onward to that funky true place—and I just had to have Brijean play congas on it—and she did!”

She continues, saying of the video: “I was so grateful that my friend Alexander Stewart who is a professor of animation at CalArts introduced me to his former student Danski Tang to animate the video for “Wooie.” She is a new genius on the animation horizon in the tradition of Miyazaki, the Hubleys, and all the beautiful weirdos before her. Danski was able through her indelible art to plumb the depths of the feminine wilds of my psyche, teasing out the song’s primordial origins while delicately discovering its mystical strivings as well. I would love to have a still frame of each and every second of this video to hang all over my walls at home!”

Check out the song and animated video below. The track is out on Sis’ new EP, Gnani, coming January 7th via Mason’s label, Native Cat Recordings.

