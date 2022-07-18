News

Premiere: Sister Gemini Shares New Single “Scooter Song” “Scooter Song” Is Out Everywhere Now





Sister Gemini is the project of Los Angeles singer/songwriter Remy Gassman. Taking influence from indie pop touchstones like Mazzy Star and contemplative singer/songwriters like Elliot Smith, Gassman’s music lies at the intersection between dreamy pop bliss and soul-baring confession. She debuted this year with her first single, “Elvira,” and today she’s back with her latest track, “Scooter Song,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Scooter Song” finds Gassman lost within a nostalgic reverie, taking refuge within the warm comforts of childhood memories. Gassman conjures a haze of dreamy instrumentation, with crystalline vocals, jangly guitar lines, and a longing melancholic undertone, recalling other rising indie singer/songwriters like Lucy Dacus or early Snail Mail. Meanwhile, the lyrics trace indelible moments of childhood innocence, holding them close as Gassman struggles with present pain and heartache.

Gassman says of the song, “‘Scooter Song’ was written during a time where I was going through a lot. I tried to cradle myself in memories of childhood but reality kept clawing its way back in. This is reflected in the more ambient sounds in the beginning of the track, which fade out towards the end of the song. All of the lyrics are comprised of little stories from that time, riding my scooter home in the middle of a thunderstorm, my mom pulling me out of school when they put our dog down, my very first memory (which was literally the moment I made the choice to start remembering things).”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.