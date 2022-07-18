 Premiere: Sister Gemini Shares New Single “Scooter Song” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Sister Gemini Shares New Single “Scooter Song”

“Scooter Song” Is Out Everywhere Now

Jul 18, 2022 By Caleb Campbell
Bookmark and Share


Sister Gemini is the project of Los Angeles singer/songwriter Remy Gassman. Taking influence from indie pop touchstones like Mazzy Star and contemplative singer/songwriters like Elliot Smith, Gassman’s music lies at the intersection between dreamy pop bliss and soul-baring confession. She debuted this year with her first single, “Elvira,” and today she’s back with her latest track, “Scooter Song,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Scooter Song” finds Gassman lost within a nostalgic reverie, taking refuge within the warm comforts of childhood memories. Gassman conjures a haze of dreamy instrumentation, with crystalline vocals, jangly guitar lines, and a longing melancholic undertone, recalling other rising indie singer/songwriters like Lucy Dacus or early Snail Mail. Meanwhile, the lyrics trace indelible moments of childhood innocence, holding them close as Gassman struggles with present pain and heartache.

Gassman says of the song, “‘Scooter Song’ was written during a time where I was going through a lot. I tried to cradle myself in memories of childhood but reality kept clawing its way back in. This is reflected in the more ambient sounds in the beginning of the track, which fade out towards the end of the song. All of the lyrics are comprised of little stories from that time, riding my scooter home in the middle of a thunderstorm, my mom pulling me out of school when they put our dog down, my very first memory (which was literally the moment I made the choice to start remembering things).”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

Sister Gemini · Scooter Song


Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent