Premiere: Sister John Debuts New Single “In My Place” I Am By Day Coming July 30th Via Last Night From Glasgow





Glasgow indie four-piece Sister John debuted in 2017 with Returned From the Sea and followed in 2019 with their self-titled sophomore album, crafting a winning combination of subtle rootsy indie folk influences, vintage instrumentation, keening melodies, and a self-described “lo-fi lush” style. The result lands somewhere between the Velvet Underground and the more lo-fi leanings of Kurt Vile, earning the band effusive praise in their native Scotland.

At long last the band returned this year, releasing “How Can I Keep It Alive?,” the first single from their upcoming third album I Am By Day, due out on streaming July 30th and on vinyl May 28th. Now the band shares the second single from the record, “In My Place,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“In My Place” takes the band’s mesmerizing melodies in a suitably lush direction once again, with frontwoman and songwriter Amanda McKeown crooning over a dreamy haze of instrumentation. The band’s vintage influences shine amidst overlapping layers of guitar woven through warm synth tones, enlacing together for an alluring nostalgic reverie. Similarly, the lyrics call back to simpler times, reflecting on the complicated feelings around growing up. McKeown recalls both the pains and comforts of childhood singing, “Oh the panic of remembering/Oh the panic of forgetting/I was in my place but I’m pulled from the ground/Will you call me back when I’m not around/Take your hands, hold me like a bird/Keep my body in this world with yours.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below and pre-order I Am By Day, coming to streaming July 30th and on vinyl May 28th via Last Night From Glasgow.

