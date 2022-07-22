News

Premiere: Sleeping Jesus Shares New Track “Calm Down, It’s Morning” Debut LP Leave The Party Early Coming July 25th

Photography by Harrison McCormick



Early next week, Minnesota-based indie dream pop outfit Sleeping Jesus are set to share their debut LP, Leave the Party Early. The band started as the project of singer/songwriter Nick Elstad, but it quickly expanded into a five-piece with the addition of Tyler Steinley, Andy Bauer, Seamus St. Clair, and Dante DeGrazia. The band released a pair of EPs, Perennial and Houseplant, in 2016 and 2017, but they’ve been mostly quiet in the years since as they worked on their debut record with friend and producer Mike Noyce (Bon Iver, Tallest Man On Earth).

The band have teased the album earlier this year with a trio of singles, “Running Backwards,” “Outside,” and “New Years,” and ahead of the record’s release they’ve shared a final track from the album, “Calm Down, It’s Morning”’ premiering with Under the Radar.

“Calm Down, It’s Morning” dives into the more textured side of the band’s sound, cultivating a dreamy offering that fittingly feels like a reflective morning come down. Decadent washes of synths, watery percussion, and otherworldly vocals float in a nostalgic haze, deftly balancing the track’s more subtle textures with an array of brilliantly catchy melodies. Meanwhile, the track also gets a standout vocal feature in its latter half, with Zoe Manville of Portugal The Man taking the track to celestial heights as it draws to a close.

Nick Elstad explains of the track, So much of Leave the Party Early is about the feeling of soon leaving your 20s behind but still letting yourself indulge in all of the stupid things you did when you came of age. ‘Calm Down, It’s Morning’ is no different, ‘...unravel me, i just wanna feel the way I did”. The track walks the razor edge, knowing that too much nostalgia is a dangerous thing, but at the same time, why not jump in a little bit and swim in those hazy memories. Zoe Manville of Portugal The Man sang additional vocals on the track, giving the last chorus a beautiful lift and edge.

Check out the song below. The band will also be playing a release show at Turf Club in St. Paul, MN on August 19th, supported by local groups Dark Bunny and Grand Courriers. Get tickets here. Leave The Party Early is out everywhere on July 25th.

<a href="https://sleepingjesus.bandcamp.com/album/leave-the-party-early">Leave the Party Early by Sleeping Jesus</a><p>