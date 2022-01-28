News

Premiere: slimdan Shares New Live Video for “Be Somebody” Watch the New Video Below

Photography by Ariana Dixon



Last year, LA-based indie pop singer/songwriter slimdan (real name Danny Silberstein) released his debut singles, “MVP” and “Superglue.” Silberstein got his start working as a songwriter, writing for pop heavyweights like Diplo and rising stars like Sasha Alex Sloan, and Ethan Gruska. However, over time slimdan began writing songs for himself, fusing his pop sensibilities with touches of folk instrumentation on his upcoming debut EP. Earlier this year, slimdan shared his latest offering “Be Somebody,” and today he’s back with an accompanying live acoustic video rendition, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Be Somebody” is a reflective new offering from slimdan, envisioned as a conversation with Silberstein’s teenage self where Silberstein reckons with teenage innocence and present disappointment. Between self-medication and reality TV, Silberstein confesses “I keep making these / Collect calls / My past life / He wanted to know what’d become / Of the prophet / The dreamer / He really thought that I would be somebody.” However, within the longing lies a standout pop song, complete with twinkling synths and tremendous hooks.

Recorded at Jim’s Market, a local convenience store in Woodland Hills, California, the new live video dials back the electronic elements but retains the track’s pop soul. Silberstein’s longtime collaborators Noah Conrad, Ryan Linvill, and Pedro accompany his acoustic confessions with rubbery basslines, programmed percussion, and synthy hooks. Most importantly, the video holds onto the lively upbeat core of the track, letting the raw emotion shine while holding onto the sunny melodies. Silberstein’s laconic delivery and sharp hooks prove irresistible, especially when coupled with the easygoing vibe offered by the video.

Speaking about the new video, slimdan adds, “This is a video of me and my close allies playing an acoustic version of my composition “Be Somebody” at Jim’s Grocery in Woodland Hills, CA. I wrote and produced the song with Noah Conrad (dude in flip flops) and Ryan Linvill (the guy in the cool sweater) and then Pedro (happy Brazilian man in the back) mixed and played drums on the released recording. It was very nice and cool and fun to play it live with the people I made it with, and I hope I don’t look as awkward as I think I look in the video :)”

