Premiere: Sofi Vonn Shares New Single “Ghost” Listen to the track below





London-based singer/songwriter Sofi Vonn makes shimmering and infectious electro pop, debuting late last year with her EP, That Was a Close Call. In between her time in school and DJing, Vonn is set to follow up this year with more music. She shared her latest single “Reasons” earlier this year, and today she has followed with her new single, “Ghost,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Much like her previous single “Reason,” “Ghost” sees Vonn tune her electro pop style into spacious soundscapes and emotive confessions, drawing out heartfelt drama while retaining her standout alt pop core. Vonn’s songwriting sports an ephemeral allure, welcoming the listener in with the instrumental’s chilly synths and placid melodies before bursting into brilliant color with the chorus. Meanwhile, glittery bursts of pop melody accompany Vonn’s smokey vocals while she pleads with a lover to leave the ghosts of past relationships behind.

Vonn explains of the track, “I really love the melody of this song. It randomly came to me one day along with the idea of a ghost to represent a past relationship. After that, I pieced it together into a story that made sense. I think that many people will be able to relate to this as we all base things on our past experiences.”

Check out the song below.