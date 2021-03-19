News

Premiere: Soft Glas Debuts New Video For “Terrified (of Time)” Feat. Cautious Clay How Strange Is Out Now

Photography by Maria Gonzalez



Since debuting in 2016 with his Dos EP, Cuban-born singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joao Gonzalez, known as Soft Glas, has released three studio albums, the latest being 2020’s Stunned. Now Soft Glas is back with his fourth record, How Strange, drawing inspiration from jazz, Latin rhythms, and 2000s indie pushing his creative boundaries with new techniques and styles. Today, Gonzalez has also shared the video for “Terrified (of Time),” featuring Cautious Clay, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Terrified (of Time)” serves as one of the album’s centerpieces, presenting the more experimental stylings of Soft Glas side by side with tender melodies and gentle instrumentation. Gonzalez wraps delicate bedroom pop guitars in soaring gospel backing harmonies and otherworldly synth tones, all while honeyed vocals from Cautious Clay inject hints of R&B into the mix. It results in a gorgeous meeting of styles, lining the song’s melancholia with resonant celestial beauty. The video directed by Madeline Leshner (Barrie, MICHELLE), is equally poingant, drifting through surrealist meditations on the themes of the song—family, love, and loss.

Soft Glas says of the track, “‘Terrified (of Time)’ has always felt like the heart of my album. It’s (fittingly) the song that took the most time to make, and I don’t think I could ever consider How Strange a finished work if not for this song being a part of it. It’s about the catch-22 that is visiting our family: It can be beautiful, but it can also be very sad, because it’s a harsh reminder of how limited our time on earth with them is. I’m lucky enough to have my friends Cautious Clay & Stalking Gia be a part of the song through their performance and writing.” Watch the video below and stream How Strange, out now.

