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Premiere: Soft Loft Shares New Single “Wednesdays” New Album Throw The Dice is Out September 4th via [PIAS] Recordings

Photography by Flavio Leone

Swiss collective Soft Loft have spent the last several years making ascendant indie pop, transmuting frontperson Jorina Stamm’s confessional lyrics into moments that feel at turns broad, emotive, and nervy. They debuted in 2023 with their EP, In Case You Still Get Lonely, following not long after with their 2024 full-length debut, The Party And The Mess, and last year’s latest EP, Modern Roses.

They returned this year with a pair of new singles, “Caught” and “F U WANT IT”, both of which are set to feature on the band’s forthcoming sophomore album, Throw The Dice. Today, they’re back with another track from the record, “Wednesdays,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Wednesdays” trades off between dreamy verses and a shimmering, pop-tinged chorus, building upon a bed of subtly driving drums, spacey atmosphere, and acoustic guitars, all carefully layered together. As the song winds on, its understated indie churn blooms into a set of undeniable hooks on the chorus, boosted by Stamm’s radiant vocal melodies. The results recall the soaring uplift of bands like Middle Kids. Lyrically, the track finds Stamm leaning on tiny rituals and heartfelt quiet moments, taking comfort in them when her attempts to connect to those around her are rebuffed: “I see my struggle here / Pulling and pushing fears / It’s like making jokes and no one laughs / I keep breaking bones and no one’s sad / I sit by myself but I’m oh so good.”

Stamm says of the track, “‘Wednesdays’ is about mental health and the small, everyday rituals we lean on to keep going - taking walks, eating better, buying yourself flowers, or simply telling yourself that today might be okay. At its core, the song reflects on learning to rely on yourself. It’s about taking responsibility for your own well-being, making changes when you need to, and slowly finding a sense of peace without depending on others for validation or happiness. There’s a tension between isolation and comfort, between feeling unseen and learning how to sit with yourself and be okay there. The title is a playful nod to the movie ‘Mean Girls’ and its iconic line, ‘On Wednesdays we wear pink’ and you can’t sit with us.’ In contrast to the pressure of fitting in and following unspoken rules, ‘Wednesdays’ embraces the idea of stepping away, of choosing yourself, even if it means sitting alone, and feeling real good about it.”

Check out the song below. Throw The Dice is out everywhere on September 4th via [PIAS] Recordings.

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