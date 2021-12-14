News

Premiere: Spaceface Share New Holiday Song “Nicky (Holiday Song)” New LP Anemoia Coming January 28th via Mothland





This year, dream rock outfit Spaceface have been steadily teasing towards their upcoming album Anemoia, releasing a series of new singles from the record, most recently with “Rain Passing Through.” Joined by members of The Flaming Lips and Pierce, the band have landed on a singular combination of dream pop, funk, and disco, one they describe as “Retro-Futurist Dream Rock.” However, to close off the year the band have decided to get into the holiday spirit with a new track, “Nicky (Holiday Song),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Nicky (Holiday Song)” walks the line between teenage yearning romance and tongue-in-cheek humor, as the band pens a tribute to a teenaged St. Nick. As the band describes, “It’s from the point of view of someone who’s in love with St Nicky in his younger bad boy days.”

The twinkling melodies, delicate arrangements, and longing vocals are all pulled right from ‘60s girl groups like The Ronettes and The Shangri-Las. Even the winking subject matter feels thoroughly ‘60s. Penny Pitchlynn from LABRYS and BRONCHO provides lead vocals and the band pulls together an excellent imitation of the era’s wall-of-sound production. Together, they conjure sweeping melodies that feel like they’ve been pulled straight from a forgotten holiday hit of yesteryear.

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Spaceface’s new album Anemoia is coming January 28th via Mothland.

