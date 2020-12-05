News

Premiere: Sports Debuts New Single “Never Know” Get a Good Look Pt. 1 Due Out February 12

Photography by Max Alo



Dream pop band Sports have returned with their latest single, “Never Know,” premiering with Under the Radar. After 2015’s Naked All the Time and 2016’s People Can’t Stop Chillin’, the duo of Cale Chronister and Christian Theriot released their first full-length project, Everyone’s Invited in 2018. After a brief hiatus, the band returned with “Baby Baby,” the dreamlike and supremely catchy lead single from their upcoming record, Get a Good Look. The band split the record into two parts, the first of which will be arriving on February 12.

“Never Know,” the latest track from the band, wastes no time in delivering the band’s established blend of indie pop and funk, infused with touches of psychedelia. Anchored by a captivating bass groove and rushes of glistening synth tones, the song hits all the right notes for the band’s subdued approach. But beneath the head-bobbing bass hooks and ringing falsettos, there’s a simmering sense of discontent as the band vents their frustration in never knowing what to do or what to say. The band wraps a vulnerable plea in their laid back style, finding a balance that is simultaneously smooth and heartfelt. The accompanying video follows Chronister and Theriot through a liquor store as the digital layer of splattered food concealing the pair is slowly is removed.

Chronister says of the track, "'Never Know' is a good follow up to 'Baby Baby' because it has some of the same energy, but it’s shifted into a feeling of hopelessness and desperation. In the bridge, it even sorta references the lyrics in 'Baby Baby.' That wasn't necessarily intentional, but I do remember I wrote both of them in the same week, so it makes sense that the lyrics would have a similar tone. Must’ve been a rough week. Like any other song, it was a demo that I brought to the band/producer, half-expecting no one to like it, but they did, so we continued to work on it together for the next year and a half. I recorded all the vocals to it at my apartment, which isn’t normally what we do, but Chad (our producer) liked the performance so much we just kept it."

He adds regarding the video, "I love the concept, I knew it’d be perfect for 'Never Know.' Just throwing shit at the wall and seeing what sticks paired well with the lyrics. The video was fun and easy for me and Christian. Just shopping around in a liquor store and eating ice cream sandwiches. It was the very last thing we did in a weekend where we shot 3 music videos. We were tired and had this finality about ourselves. It felt very good to get so much done." Check out the video below and watch for part one of Get a Good Look, coming February 12.