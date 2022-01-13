Premiere: Steph Green Shares Debut Album, ‘Thanks for That’ - Stream It Below

News

Premiere: Steph Green Shares Debut Album, 'Thanks for That'





Tomorrow, singer/songwriter Steph Green is set to release her debut album, Thanks for That. Following her two 2019 EPs, Green recorded her debut over the course of three years, moving between various houses in New Orleans. In between recording, she also contributed to other records, including albums from Pony Hunt and Duff Thompson, the latter of which engineered and co-produced the record. The album is out everywhere tomorrow, but today Green is sharing an early listen to Thanks for That exclusively with Under the Radar.

Thanks for That sees Green carving her own dreamy mix of eerie country noir, swirling garage rock, and pastel pop bliss. Opener “Next Place” leans into fuzzy rock guitars and dreamy pop melodies, while the following track “Devotion” sets shimmering indie guitar tones against beautiful weeping pedal steel. In contrast, “Salesman” is a swaying organ-led ballad, and “Night Falls” delivers searching lyricism with a jangling country twang. Finally, the record closes with the girl group melodies and surf guitar of “Thanks for That,” the ambling lo-fi charm of “When Your Life Had Romance and Meaning,” and the dreamy doo wop finish of “Look Twice.”

The charm of the record comes in how effortlessly Green merges these disparate influences into her own style. Every song fits well into the record’s hazy aesthetic, yet each also sports stylistic influences from different corners of pop, indie, and country across the decades. The resulting record feels like changing radio stations in a dream, with each new sound bringing something new but all united in an irresistible pop reverie. .

Green explains of the record, “Thanks for That is a collection of songs recorded over three years at the end of the 2010s, and sort of represents that period of my life, musically. I was really disinterested in trying to force cohesion, stay within a given genre, or follow a template. I was focused mostly on trying to achieve the best aesthetic for each song individually, and I was drawing from a lot of different time periods and genres.”

Check out the full album below. Thanks for That is out everywhere on January 14th via Mashed Potato Records.

