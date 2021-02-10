Premiere: Steve Drizos Debuts Video For “Static”

News

After twenty-five years as a touring musician, Portland-based musician, producer, and engineer Steve Drizos entered into a new period of creativity after sobriety. A few months after he got sober, he wrote the first song of his full-length solo debut, Axiom, finally finding the creative drive and language to tell his story. Bringing together experience from his years as a touring musician and his work as a producer and engineer at his studio, The Panther, Drizos set out to make his debut all his own.

As Drizos says, “I have been watching from the sidelines for twenty-five years, taking notes on what and what not to do. I'm using all those observations now in my own music.” Although he did enlist a few friends, including his wife, The Decembrists’ Jenny Conlee-Drizos, Drizos wrote, recorded, mixed, and produced the record himself, speaking to his experiences through empathetic lyrics and hook-filled guitar rock. Steve Drizos has now returned with a video for the album’s first single, “Static,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Static” opens in dramatic style, introduced by steady panning guitar chords, before slowly filling out with drums and bass, locking into a tight alt rock pulse. Drizos knows when to pull back, letting the space in the track work to his advantage, but when he lets loose with the chorus he also shows a sharp sense of melodicism and anthemic instrumental instincts. The video begins similarly stark, each instrument lit in black and white as they join the fray. Yet, much like the song itself, it slowly bursts into color. The song builds to a gentle piano-led instrumental bridge and squealing guitar solo, while the video pushes past the barrage of the titular static for a final chorus in gently lit twilight.

Drizos says of the song, "Static" is an observation on how we tend to react, consciously or not, to the everyday barrage of noise and chatter constantly around us, generated mainly by cable news, talk radio, social media, etc. And how easily we can lose sight of the things that really matter. The track and video feature Rebecca Sanborn (Blue Cranes, Swansea) on backing vocals, Jenny Conlee (The Decemberists, Casey Neill, and the Norway Rats) on keys, and Nate Query (The Decemberists) on bass. Cinematographer/director/editor is John Coletta.” Check out the video for “Static” below. Axiom is out now via Cavity Search Records.