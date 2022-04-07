News

All





Premiere: Stray Fossa Share New Single “Never Rest For Good” New Album Closer Than We’ll Ever Know Is Due Out June 3rd via Born Losers Records

Photography by Kris Williams



Indie pop band Stray Fossa formed in 2018 and debuted last year with their first record, With You For Ever. That first album found band members Nick Evans, Will Evans, and Zach Blount holed up in their Charlottesville house, recording under quarantine in the early days of the pandemic.

In contrast, today the trio are working across continents, based between Hamburg, Munich, and Salem, Massachusetts. However, despite the distance, they’ve been hard at work on their sophomore record, Closer Than We’ll Ever Know. The band’s latest effort is defined by that distance, both aesthetically and thematically. It came together through shared files, iPhone notes, and voice demos, creating a brilliant new virtual expanse for the band to play within. The full album is out June 3rd via Born Losers Records, but today Stray Fossa have shared their latest single from the album, “Never Rest For Good,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Never Rest For Good” offers an addictive combination of synth-laden soundscapes and a compulsively danceable bassline. The watery guitars, expansive bed of synths, and dreamy vocal effects take the track into the floating haze of the stratosphere, while the propulsive rhythm section anchors it to the dancefloor. The result is a brilliant contrast that seems exceedingly simple but quickly proves irresistible.

Stray Fossa explains of the single, “We work collaboratively, but some songs come together so quickly that it is important just to get all ideas down alone. Never Rest For Good was recorded in a span of hours in Munich, Germany with basic Logic plugins, synths, a 2-input audio interface and a bass. Drums were re-tracked while back in the U.S. on tour, replacing samples ironically from the same kit. This is the third single off our upcoming album (out June 3, Born Losers Records).”

Check out the song and video below. Closer Than We’ll Ever Know is out June 3rd via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the track here.

<p>