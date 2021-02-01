News

All





Premiere: Stretch Panic Debuts New Single, “Ouija Boy” Glitter & Gore Out February 19

Photography by MJ Haha



If you’re looking for a mid-winter shot of vampires, ghosts, and witches, Austin TX-based “ghoul pop” band Stretch Panic has you covered. Inspired by Halloween-horror kitsch the trio formed around the concept of a project sung by ghost-girl characters. On the band’s debut record, Glitter & Gore, they combine saccharine girl-group harmonies, offbeat twee and punk aesthetics, and buckets of blood, finding a perfect balance of campy Halloween style and unexpectedly captivating songwriting. The band has returned with their latest single ahead of the full-album release, “Ouija Boy,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Ouija Boy,” a staple of the band’s early live set, is a suitably haunted take on a tender love story. Forgoing most of the blood for this track, the band plays up the twee part of their instrumentals with candy-coated synths, conjuring a wistful lovestruck tone with the spacey chorus. Yet, the verses keeps the rhythm section tight and driving, with a persistent earworm bass riff and scattered drum fills. It makes for a fascinating contrast, playing into the band’s talent for sparkling hooks, whimsical camp, and propulsive rhythms.

Singer and multi-instrumentalist, MJ Haha, says of the song, "Just having incarnated as a band under a Halloween moon, 'Ouija Boy' was one of the first songs in our original set. In the spirit of being spooky, I wanted to write a song centering around one of my favorite ghost accessories: the ouija board. What arrived however was a sweet tender story of a young ghost who falls in love with a living boy. The ghost nicknames their living crush as their “ouija boy” and they can only talk one letter at a time through the ouija board. I’m intentional about not gendering the ghost by the way: the ghost is open to be whatever gender you would like! The idea was inspired by a ghost story I read once of a poet in the late 1800s who claimed her poems came from a ghost who she would transcribe for, one letter at a time. What a cute idea right? And it ended up being a really cute song.”

"What was fun in writing this song was slowing the tempo during the chorus to almost half time: we wanted it to feel like falling in love. Our sound engineer Justin Douglas also paned the sparkly omnichord layers and multiplied the keys in the last chorus to kind of explode this effect too. In fact, on the album, there’s this rad instrumental opening for 'Ouija Boy' that was recorded on tape deck at half speed to really enchant the listener before that bass intro kicks in. It was really spooky and fun to make and we are excited to share it once the album is out...If you have a friendly ghost in your house that might be in love with you, you should definitely pick up the album and play it for them." Check out the song below and watch for Glitter & Gore out on February 19.