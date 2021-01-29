News

Premiere: Su Lee Debuts New Single For “All The Noise” Watch the Accompanying Music Video Below

Photography by Su Lee



In an age where so much music is curated, overly-polished, and focused-grouped, Su Lee is a breath of fresh air. Su Lee had an unexpected viral moment amid quarantine when her self-produced and self-deprecating video for “I’ll Just Dance” drew attention on Reddit. Produced, recorded, and filmed all in her 10’ x 10’ apartment in Seoul, Lee’s refreshing openness and raw authenticity quickly earned fans. Lee is a fast-rising creative, already making a name on her style of entrancing offbeat DIY pop. Now Su Lee has returned with her latest single and music video, “All The Noise,” premiering with Under the Radar.

When social media is the safest connection to the outside world we have, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the constant feed of new information and new crises demanding your attention. As a result, “All The Noise” feels immediately relatable, now more than ever. With her latest track, Lee examines her feelings of frustration and numbness around social media, first sounding exhausted but ending on a defiant note as she insists, "I just want to feel alive." Lee’s understated vocals accompany a sparse arrangement of synth percussion and silky smooth instrumentation, all slowly building into a lush tapestry of warm melodies. They all build together for a track that’s instantly memorable, compulsively singable, and achingly vulnerable. "'All The Noise' is about my addiction to social media and how it often contributes to feeling inferior,” Lee shares regarding the track. “I wrote this song as a reminder to never let it compromise who I am and my own uniqueness.”

Once again, Su Lee filmed a delightfully meta music video for the track, entirely in her room. The video opens with a skit as Su Lee insisting on doing a lowkey DIY music video to an actor, director, and “business-er,” all played by Lee. Ignoring all their overlapping noise, an exasperated Lee launching into the video herself. Filled with Lee’s signature offbeat charm and greenscreen animations, it’ll have you dancing in your own room along with Su Lee. She says of the video, "Social media often makes us forget what's really important in life: to embrace the process and enjoy what we have now. I really just wanted to show that through this video simply by enjoying my own company and having fun in my room." Check out the song and video below.