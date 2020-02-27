News

All





Premiere: Suburban Living Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Main Street” How To Be Human Due Out May 22 via Egghunt

Photography by Kelly Cammarata



Philadelphia-based indie rock four piece Suburban Living have shared their lead single, "Main Street," off of their forthcoming LP How to Be Human, due out May 22 via Egghunt, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track is a shimmering reflection of a place, fusing slick gated drums, sharp guitar, and soaring synth pads into a evocative template. Check out the track, as well as tour dates, and album tracklist below.

On the making of the track, the band's frontman Wesley Bunch, had this to say: "I've always dreamt of being born in a different era. I walk down city streets and my mind constantly wanders. I dream of what architecture, people, cars, etc would of looked like in the exact place I'm standing at that moment. I'm lucky to live in Philadelphia where the history is abundant, but sometimes these thoughts can be distractingly haunting. When I wrote 'Main Street,' I wanted it to be a tribute to what I like to call 'Anytown, Everywhere.' My favorite Main Street is the one with the cobblestone streets, lit up by neon signs. If you're like me, you know to skip the Wikipedia page of whatever town you're in and hit Main Street for the answers you're looking for. Skip rocks by the water, drink with the locals, watch the steam from the sewer rise into the air. In these moments I don't care what year it is. I'm lost on Main Street."

The band recently announced a run of dates, including several performances at SXSW alongside Korine. More information available on the tour flyer below.

How to Be Human Tracklist:

01. Falling Water

02. Main Street

03. Glow

04. Indigo Kids

05. Dirt

06. 16 Hours

07. No Roses

08. Video Love (T's Corner)

09. Once You Go

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.