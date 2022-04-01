News

Premiere: Sulene Shares New Video for “Electrosexual” New EP In the Style of David Lynch Is Out April 29th via Secret Friends Music Group and Trash Casual

Photography by SK Studio



For years now, South African-born, Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist Sulene has been honing a distinctive brand of alt pop, fusing strains of electro pop, synth pop, and industrial rock for a blend that is both bracing and irresistible. After releasing a pair of EPs in 2020 and 2021, Sulene is back later this month with her upcoming EP, In the Style of David Lynch. Last month she shared her latest single from the record, “Electrosexual,” and today she’s back with the single’s accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Sulene’s latest effort brilliantly explores the tension between light and dark, offering both viscerally catchy hooks and snaking sinister melodies. Deep, pulsating synth notes and propulsive basslines take clear influence from the tense territory of ‘90s industrial acts like Nine Inch Nails, yet Sulene’s glistening vocals could just as easily fill dancefloors. Meanwhile, the lyrics explore a similar meeting of dark sexual thrills and bright electro pop fantasies一“Electrosexual / I’ll be your prized thrill / And when you turn me on / I’ll be your power drill.” In other hands the concept could almost feel like parody, yet Sulene lends the track an undeniable allure, one that fits perfectly within the Lynchian nightmare she has envisioned.

Sulene explains of the track’s accompanying video, “People being attracted to electronics, dancers in an arcade, my fantasy/nightmare, David Lynch references; these are the things that make up Electrosexual. There’s a story line through this whole video, it almost feels like a short film I got to make, and I’m curious to see what each viewer gets out of it without me revealing my intentions. Enjoy.”

Check out the song and video below. In the Style of David Lynch is out everywhere on April 29th via Secret Friends Music Group and Trash Casual.

