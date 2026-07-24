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Premiere: Sunnan Shares Double Single “Sunday Afternoon” and “Sunday Morning” New LP Spaghetti Soul is Out on October 9th

Swedish indie collective Sunnan have coined their style as cinematic soul, crafting a sonic aesthetic that plays with vintage soul and Morricone-inspired instrumentals alongside dreamy and expansive psych rock elements. The band debuted in 2024 with their full-length album, fittingly entitled Cinema, and later this year, they’re set to share their upcoming sophomore record, Spaghetti Soul. The band has spent the year teasing the record with a series of new singles, including their latest tracks, “Blue” and “I Need You.” Today, they’re back with a double single, “Sunday Afternoon” and “Sunday Morning,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Sunday afternoons typically are a rare chance to breathe and recenter before the busyness of the work week sets back in. Yet, there’s also a bittersweet element found in these mid-afternoon lulls. Sunnan captures both sides of these quiet moments on “Sunday Afternoon,” painting a gentle sun-lit vignette with meandering blues guitar licks and a lazy drum rhythm. The vocals follow unhurriedly through the track, letting their creaks and tiny imperfections come into focus as they trace a portrait of a warm and peaceful day spent wasting away in the sunlight. “It was a Sunday afternoon / I got my feelings back in blue / It wasn’t something that she said / Just the way she shook her head / It was a Sunday afternoon / Not really sure what made it good / I stayed out later than I should / Catch you later Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, “Sunday Morning” is an almost fully instrumental counterpart to the single’s A-side, stripping away the lead vocals and leaving only the woozy harmonies and birdsong.

The band says of the track, “This song was written at the great window in Sunnanhed called ‘The Outlook”’ It is dedicated to the lucid perspective that only true tranquility can bring. Slowly, clearly, and softly, saudade simmers through the gentle sunlight of a Sunday afternoon.”

Check out the single below. Spaghetti Soul is out everywhere on October 9th.

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