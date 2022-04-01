Premiere: Susy Sun Shares New Single “My Oh My”

News

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Susy Sun debuted back in 2019 with her first LP, The Way The Wind Blows, introducing her delicate tapestry of pop, folk, classical, and chamber pop. In the intervening years Sun has been steadily working on her upcoming follow-up, On Ivar Hill, due out in the Fall of this year. The record sees Sun teaming with co-producer Jason Soda, along with a live band and mini-orchestra, infusing a sense of intimate analog beauty into Sun’s crystalline compositions. Today Sun shared a new single from the record, “My Oh My,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar

“My Oh My” is the first single from the record and the first of a forthcoming four-part short film created for On Ivar Hill. Fittingly, it is also a perfect introduction to Susy Sun’s gentle fairy-tale allure. Gorgeous swaying melodies and resonant swells of strings call upon Sun’s roots in classical music, adding a dreamy wistful sheen to the track. Yet, beneath the warm sun-lit instrumentation, the song’s core is that of a singer/songwriter’s confessional.

With her lyrics, Sun traces a scene that is both loving and melancholic, remembering a gentle morning spent with a loved one in the throes of depression一“Tried to talk over breakfast / There was nothing I could do / Your eyes became the ocean / Depression’s got a hold on you.” In turn, that same marriage of sadness and warm loving joy shines through the track’s gentle melodies.

Sun says of the track, “‘My Oh My’ is the first single from my upcoming sophomore album, On Ivar Hill. The video was filmed in my former apartment, nestled upon a hilltop between the 101 freeway and Hollywood town. It’s the debut of my 4-part short film, shot using Super 8 with director Sam Stenson and artist Megan Jorgenson. I will be releasing a new part of the film with each single, followed by the album in Fall 2022.

The song is a classically inspired piece written after spending a long day with someone I loved who was struggling with depression. I’m no stranger to sadness, so it was easy for me to feel consumed. In the final lines of the song I realized that I had been writing these words for myself. I thought about time passing by and not being present. Isn’t it beautiful that we have each other through this life to mirror what we need most to grow?”

Check out the song and video below. On Ivar Hill is due out later this year.

