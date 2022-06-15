News

All





Premiere: Syd Warwick Shares New Single “Lost the Light” Debut EP Sad Astra Out August 26th via Nevado Music

Photography by Cody Briggs



Later this summer, Vancouver-based indie folk singer/songwriter Syd Warwick is set to share her forthcoming debut EP, Sad Astra. After previously releasing music under the moniker Abraham, Warwick spent the pandemic writing Sad Astra, pushing her songwriting in new directions with many of the songs shapeshifting and transforming as time wore on. As she describes, it was a difficult and uncertain process, yet those trials also honed her new tracks to a razor’s edge and allowed their gorgeous reflective core to shine.

As Warwick describes, “I’ve always wanted to be brave enough to feel the things I need to feel in order to move forward. And that’s what these songs are for me.”

Along with the announcement, Warwick has also shared a new single, “Lost the Light” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Lost the Light” finds Warwick operating in much the same vein as fellow indie singer/songwriters like Angel Olsen or Phoebe Bridgers. However, where their music often strays toward sparse confessionals or ornate beauties, “Lost the Light” feels warm and enveloping, before soaring above in a display of towering melody. Warwick says this was one of the songs on the EP that went through several evolutions, and there are seemingly hints of the different paths it could have taken, whether in the subtle and haunting opening verse or in the bright and gleaming pop chorus. Ultimately though, the track works as a testament to both sides of Warwick’s songwriting, melding a vulnerable reflection with a powerful anthem.

Warwick explains of the track’s inspirations “‘Lost the Light’ is about the complexity of our relationships with one another, and with the world around us. It concerns the pain that follows faded love, or young love that was never meant to last. It’s about the feelings most of us fear when we know it’s time to leave. This is a song I feel most of us can in some way relate to, whether you know what it’s like to walk away from someone you love, or you’re still on that very personal journey of reaching for and creating the kinds of relationships you want for your life.”

Check out the song and video below. The Sad Astra EP is out everywhere on August 26th via Nevado Music.

<p>