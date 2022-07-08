News

Premiere: Sydney Rose Shares New EP, ‘You Never Met Me’ - Stream It Below Read Rose’s Track-By-Track Below

Photography by Jen VerMeulen



Today, Georgia-based indie singer/songwriter Sydney Rose, has shared her debut EP, You Never Met Me. After first getting her start making covers on Tik Tok, for the past few years, Rose has been crafting her own stark singer/songwriter fare, drawing special inspiration from her favorite artist, Phoebe Bridgers. However, while the wispy ethereal construction of her debut EP recalls Bridgers, early Bon Iver, and Daughter, there’s also a plaintive element of self-discovery that brings to mind fellow rising young artists like Olivia Rodrigo.

You Never Met Me is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process. Opener “Cellophane” wrestles with identity and finding yourself, with the accompanying instrumental shifting from a spacious opening into a strident alt pop finish. Elsewhere, “Cutting Corners” offers a vulnerable piano ballad before diverting into warm indie guitar pop, while “Phoebe Told Me” conjures the same whispered intimacy as the song’s namesake. Later, “we don’t talk anymore” longs for a lost connection amidst fragile strands of acoustic guitar, and just after, the EP draws to the close with the understated melodies and desolate heartache of “I’ll Never Get Over It.”

Rose tries on a few stylistic turns on her debut, but she unites them all with intimate instrumentals, glossy pop production and gossamer melodies. But as Rose describes, the EP was most about discovering her own identity as an artist. “When I think of this EP I think of the ‘Sydney trying to figure everything out’ era,” she says. “I named this EP You Never Met Me because while writing all these songs, I was trying to figure out who I was. I was figuring out my identity, how to balance my mental health, relationships, and even songwriting. I didn’t write my own music until my sophomore year of high school. I am a perfectionist, so it was really really hard to write my own music that I liked. I learned that not every song that I write will be the perfect Phoebe Bridgers-like song that I wanted it to be. I needed to find my own sound. Constantly writing and writing with other songwriters has opened an entire world of opportunity for me. All these songs mean the world to me. I feel like I know my sound now and I can’t wait for people to hear more.”

Check out the EP below. You can also read Rose’s accompanying track by track guide through the EP.

“Cellophane” When we were writing this song, I was going through that phase where you have no sense of identity in life. I had NO idea who I was supposed to be and I was afraid that I wasn’t being my true self when I would first meet people (hence “you never met me”). This was actually one of the first songs that I wrote with another songwriter and I was SO glad that I could connect with Alec on it and write such a sick song. It was so nice finally getting this song to sound the way it was finalized.

“Phoebe Told Me”

This song has my whole heart. It’s all about self-love and finally having the courage to do things alone. I remember listening to “It’ll All Work Out” by Phoebe Bridgers and that’s where I got the two lines “Phoebe told me” and “it’ll work out fine.” Phoebe is probably the biggest influence in my music and it’s ironic that I made a song with her name in it.

“Cutting Corners”

When I was writing Cutting Corners, I had the coolest Airbnb in all of New York and it had the coolest old piano. I had to have written five songs on it when I was there. I had a writing session with Ella Jane and I just had to come in with something to blow her mind because I loved her so much. That night, I wrote the first half of Cutting Corners and we both finished it the next day. It’s such a vulnerable song for both me and Ella and I’m so so so happy with the way it came out.

“Things That Don’t Exist”

I remember Caterina (the best A&R in the world) sending me this song asking if I wanted to sing it, and I seriously couldn’t get this song out of my head. It’s such a pleasure to have been offered this song because it’s just so addicting. And Zachary was kind enough to add his killer vocals to the song which made it even better than before. To this day it is the only one of my own songs that I can listen to.

“We Don’t Talk Anymore”

If someone were to ask me what song most represents me musically and lyrically, I would say this one. This song has been through so many ups and downs with writing and producing that I never thought it would see the light of day. But one day I brought it to my friend Chris (Croix Du Nord) to help me produce it one last time. Chris is a MIRACLE. It’s like he took a deep dive into my brain and produced the song EXACTLY the way I have always wanted it to be. This song is so near and dear to me, and I want to cry every time I listen to it.

“I’ll Never Get Over It”

I LOVED writing this song. I came up with the concept of breaking up with someone maturely and still not being over them and ran with it. I’ve never been in this situation, but it was so fun to craft lines and deep dive into this emotion and feeling that, for the rest of your life, you will never ever ever get over this person. I posted a little snip of it on tiktok and people really did relate to it on an extreme level. I’m really glad something that I’ve never experienced can resonate with people like that.