Premiere: Sydney Sprague Debuts Video For "object permanence" maybe I will see you at the end of the world Out February 26 On Rude Records





Phoenix-based singer/songwriter Sydney Sprague is questioning everything with her new video for “object permanence,” premiering with Under the Radar. The rising artist, freshly signed to Rude Records, displays a preternatural gift for razor-sharp guitar pop hooks and a confessional core to her music. Fans of Soccer Mommy or Snail Mail should keep an eye on Sprague as her music calls back to the same late ‘90s alt rock touchstones as theirs, most especially Avril Lavigne’s fiery pop punk.

Sprague already confirmed herself to be an exciting newcomer to the indie rock world with a handful of killer singles, steadily building towards the release of her upcoming debut album, maybe I will see you at the end of the world. Recorded with Sam Rosson (Death Cab For Cutie, Mac Miller, Pedro The Lion) at Seattle’s Hall of Justice, she describes the record as “...my bucket list all checked off. It was my life goal to make this album at this studio with these people, and now that it’s done, and in your hands/ears - I can breathe easy.”

Sprague’s latest single, “object permanence” is another adrenaline rush of pop rock brilliance, one of the best she’s delivered yet. Sprague contends with restless anxiety, questioning her feelings and even her reality in lonely moments. As she describes, “[Object Permanence] is a fundamental concept in the development of infants, and sometimes I feel like I struggle with it as an adult. Not literally, but if you’ve ever been in a long-distance relationship, you can probably relate. This song is about settling into that feeling of separation and trying to get comfortable.” It’s the setup for lyrics that range from hilariously relatable “(I get angry when I / I see couples in love / I hope they die”) to achingly honest (I don’t really / I’m not that violent / I just need someone around to hold me). The result is irrepressibly catchy, balancing diaristic confessions with anthemic pop songwriting.

Sprague’s accompanying video is another bizarre delight, tracking different versions of Sprague from room to room, with new ones popping up in the background and on the TV, before “The Syds” take a violent turn. Watch the video below and look out for maybe I will see you at the end of the world out February 26 on Rude Records.