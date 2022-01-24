News

Premiere: Tambino Shares New Song "Las Tardes" New EP Sin Miedo Coming January 25th





Tomorrow, Peruvian-born, NYC-based artist Tambino is set to share his sophomore EP Sin Miedo. Tambino shared his eponymous debut EP in 2020, introducing the sound he has since coined as ‘cumbiagaze,’ a marriage of shoegaze and Tambino’s Latin musical heritage. The title of his latest EP, Sin Miedo, translates to “without fear,” a phrase Tambino intends to embody his shapeshifting approach to music and genre. Ahead of tomorrow’s release, Tambino is sharing the EP’s last unreleased track, “Las Tardes,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Las Tardes” encapsulates Tambino’s alluring genre fusion, with a dark pulsating bassline, ever-present shakers, and thick shoegaze-tinged guitars. Switching between English and Spanish, Tambino settles into the brooding soundscape, delivering a magnetic vocal performance as electronic influences creep into the mix and the track descends into a sinister climax. Overlapping melodies, effects, and vocal passages crowd into the track, only to fall away into a dreamy acoustic finish, drawing the track to a close on a note of placid beauty.

As Tambino explains, “‘Las Tardes’ is about how we fall in love with fantasy versions of ourselves. Me das la vida, Me gastas vida (You give me life, You waste my life), the chorus goes. It’s kind of about loving something that’s killing you. The song started out of a sample of a street vendor in Bogotá (Colombia) that I recorded and tried to put over dark, minor chords and shakers—you can actually hear the original sample at the very end of the track. For the outro, I thought of Gil Scott-Heron’s “NY Is Killing Me” and recorded a sort of spoken-sung lyrical vamp about the city and life here.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. Sin Miedo is out everywhere January 25th.

