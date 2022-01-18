News

Premiere: Teddy Grossman Shares New Single “Giving Up” Debut Album Soon Come Is Out March 11th

Photography by Hayley Autry



LA-based singer/songwriter Teddy Grossman debuted last year, introducing his take on gospel, blues, and folk music, filtered through the soul classics of his youth. This year, those influences are set to coalesce into his upcoming debut album, Soon Come. Today he’s back with his first single of 2022, “Giving Up,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Those classic soul and R&B influences take to the forefront with Grossman’s new single, “Giving Up.” Grossman’s lyrics tread the classic territory of a failed love affair, while his vocals cast the track in the bruised cries and irresistible melodies of Otis Redding or Bill Withers. Like the best of those soul classics, “Giving Up” also sports a universal pop appeal, with gospel backing vocals and a standout climactic sax solo, bringing the track to a sing-along fever pitch.

As Grossman explains, “I wrote this song towards the end of brief, unrequited love affair - poking a little fun at me and my bruised ego. I was listening to Blake Mills’ Dylan cover ‘Heart of Mine’ at nauseam at the time, and Bob’s ethos of avoiding any shred of vulnerability definitely found its way into the song.

Check out the song below. Soon Come is due out March 11th.